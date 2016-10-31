Iraqi army enters Mosul - UPDATED

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi army entered al-Karama district of Mosul.

Report informs citing the Reuters, Iraqi special forces have entered the city for the first time.

A senior-level Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service commander General Wissam Araji said: "They have entered Mosul." Araji said that the troops entered the al-Karama district of Mosul.

Notably, the operation to liberate Mosul from the IS launched on October 17.

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "A few hundred meters to enter center of Mosul."

Report informs citing the Habertürk, commander of the Iraqi army said.

According to report, the Iraqi special military detachment stated that the army will enter the city in a few hours.