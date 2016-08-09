Iraqi Parliament Speaker stripped of immunity

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi parliament voted today for the deprivation of the Iraqi parliament speaker Salim al-Jabour parliamentary immunity, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Al-Jabour appealed to the parliament with such a request on a background of accusations of his involvement in corruption schemes.

1st August Iraqi Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi, who was invited to answer in Parliament on suspicion of corruption, has accused the Speaker al-Jabour, and a number of deputies of involvement in fraudulent schemes with the arms deals.Iraqi Prime Minister ordered to launch an investigation and banned suspects from leaving the country.