Iraqi Parliament Speaker stripped of immunity

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi parliament voted today for the deprivation of the Iraqi parliament speaker Salim al-Jabour parliamentary immunity, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.
Earlier, Al-Jabour appealed to the parliament with such a request on a background of accusations of his involvement in corruption schemes.
1st August Iraqi Defense Minister Khaled al-Obeidi, who was invited to answer in Parliament on suspicion of corruption, has accused the Speaker al-Jabour, and a number of deputies of involvement in fraudulent schemes with the arms deals.Iraqi Prime Minister ordered to launch an investigation and banned suspects from leaving the country.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook