Iraqi government declares its readiness to resign

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi government has announced its readiness to resign in full force. Report informs referring to the TASS, statement of the Iraqi cabinet was released by TV channel "Al-Sumari."

"The Iraqi government in full force, realizing all its responsibilities, declares its readiness of all the ministers in case of need to leave their posts", noted in the statement. This decision can be made "in the name of the higher interests of the country" and to support indigenous reform process, which Prime Minister Haydar al-Abadi aims to implement in Iraq.

On Tuesday, al-Abadi appealed to a special state commission to conduct global reforms in the country with a request to identify the candidates for the highest ministerial positions and form a "team that will be able to carry out fundamental changes in the economy and the social sphere."