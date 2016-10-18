Iraqi army takes control over ancient Nimrud

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi troops took control over ancient city of Nimrud, located to the south-east of Mosul.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Iraqi flag was raised in Nimrud.

Iraqi military continues to move forward, displacing group Islamic State (IS).

Earlier it was reported that in March last year, the IG militants destroyed ruins of the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud.

The excavations in the ruins, located southeast of the city of Mosul, have been conducted since the mid XIX century and brought a lot of important finds. The invasion of American troops in 2003 resulted in major destruction at the site of the ancient city.