Iran's negotiating team expected to reach Islamabad tonight
Other countries
- 24 April, 2026
- 16:36
An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to reach Islamabad tonight for the second round of peace talks with the United States, government sources said on Friday, Report informs via Geo News.
A US logistics and security team is already present in the Pakistani capital ahead of the potential second round of peace talks, sources said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. In retaliation, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked countries of the region hosting US military assests.
On the night of April 8, 2026, Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two‑week ceasefire, and then extended it further.
Latest News
20:41
Photo
Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's NakhchivanMilitary
20:21
EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with regionOther countries
20:01
AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports educationFootball
19:41
Photo
AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminarFootball
19:21
Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:02
Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen graduallyOther countries
18:37
Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal societyDomestic policy
18:14
Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchangeOther countries
17:57
Photo