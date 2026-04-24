Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran's negotiating team expected to reach Islamabad tonight

    Other countries
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 16:36
    Iran's negotiating team expected to reach Islamabad tonight

    An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to reach Islamabad tonight for the second round of peace talks with the United States, government sources said on Friday, Report informs via Geo News.

    A US logistics and security team is already present in the Pakistani capital ahead of the potential second round of peace talks, sources said.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. In retaliation, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked countries of the region hosting US military assests.

    On the night of April 8, 2026, Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two‑week ceasefire, and then extended it further.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks Abbas Araghchi Pakistan
    Əraqçi Pakistanda ABŞ nümayəndə heyəti ilə görüşməyəcək - YENİLƏNİB
    Арагчи не будет встречаться с делегацией США в Пакистане - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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