An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to reach Islamabad tonight for the second round of peace talks with the United States, government sources said on Friday, Report informs via Geo News.

A US logistics and security team is already present in the Pakistani capital ahead of the potential second round of peace talks, sources said.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. In retaliation, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked countries of the region hosting US military assests.

On the night of April 8, 2026, Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two‑week ceasefire, and then extended it further.