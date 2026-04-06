Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches
Other countries
- 06 April, 2026
- 19:35
Iran on Monday rejected the latest ceasefire proposal and instead said it wants a permanent end to the war, as US President Donald Trump's ultimatum loomed within hours, Report informs via AP.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran had conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator.
"We won't merely accept a ceasefire," Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press. "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won't be attacked again."
Trump wants Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or see its power plants and bridges attacked. Ferdousi Pour said Iranian and Omani officials were working on a mechanism for administrating the shipping chokepoint.
Latest News
20:59
Video
Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharplyRegion
20:46
Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'Other countries
20:32
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to GeorgiaForeign policy
20:15
Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with BakuForeign policy
19:53
IDF strikes three Tehran airportsOther countries
19:35
Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approachesOther countries
19:20
Photo
Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's PresidentForeign policy
18:54
Photo
Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
18:48
Photo