Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 19:35
    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Iran on Monday rejected the latest ceasefire proposal and instead said it wants a permanent end to the war, as US President Donald Trump's ultimatum loomed within hours, Report informs via AP.

    Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran had conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator.

    "We won't merely accept a ceasefire," Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press. "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won't be attacked again."

    Trump wants Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or see its power plants and bridges attacked. Ferdousi Pour said Iranian and Omani officials were working on a mechanism for administrating the shipping chokepoint.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran ABŞ-nin atəşkəs təklifi ilə razılaşmayıb və yekun sülh tələb edib
    Иран отказался от перемирия с США и требует окончательного завершения войны

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