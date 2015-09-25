Indonesian quake injures scores, shakes popular tourist spot

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful earthquake in remote eastern Indonesia on Friday injured more than 60 people, left hundreds of houses damaged and rattled an idyllic island chain popular with foreign tourists and divers, Report informs citing AFP.

People were woken up and ran screaming out of their homes when the 6.6-magnitude undersea quake struck in the Papua region at about 1:00 am (1600 GMT), not far from the coastal city of Sorong.

Seventeen people were so far known to have sustained serious injuries and 45 to have suffered minor injuries, while 200 houses were damaged, said disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.