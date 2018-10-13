Indian landslide kills at least 12 people

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 12 people, including three children, were killed in the district of Gajapati in the Indian state of Odisha due to a landslide triggered by heavy rain Titli. Report informs citing the newspaper Hindustan Times that local authorities reported.

Four other residents are reported missing.

Local officials said 22 tribals of Baraghara village of Gajapati’s Rayagada block had taken shelter in a cave near their village on the morning after gale force wind blew away the roofs of their huts. But the hillock caved in due to incessant rain and the resultant rockslide swept away 16 of the villagers.

Local authorities said that 12 bodies were recovered late Friday night while four are still missing.

In total, the floods triggered by cyclone Titli, killed 21 people in Orissa.