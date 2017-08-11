India intends to deport 40,000 Rohingya Muslims

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ India intends to deport around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims it says are living in the country illegally.

Report informs citing the Press TV.

Indian Interior Ministry spokesman K.S. Dhatwalia said that India is in talks with Bangladesh and Myanmar about its plan to deport around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims.

"These things are being discussed at diplomatic level with both Bangladesh and Myanmar. More clarity will emerge at an appropriate time", K.S. Dhatwalia said.

New Delhi says only around 14,000 of the Rohingya living in India are registered with the UN refugee agency, making the rest illegal and liable to be sent back.