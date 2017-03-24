Identity of terrorist in London revealed

© Foto: EPA/ANDY RAIN

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist responsible for Wednesday’s deadly attack outside of the British parliament in London was identified by British authorities on Thursday as 52-year old Khalid Masood.

Police say Masood, a resident of the West Midlands, was born in Kent, England. Authorities noted that Masood had not terror convictions and was not the subject of a terror investigation at the time of the attack.