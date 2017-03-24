 Top
    Identity of terrorist in London revealed

    52-year old Khalid Masood responsible for murder of three in London attack© Foto: EPA/ANDY RAIN

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist responsible for Wednesday’s deadly attack outside of the British parliament in London was identified by British authorities on Thursday as 52-year old Khalid Masood.

    Report informs citing the TASS, 52-year old Khalid Masood, a British-born Muslim, responsible for murder of three in London attack.

    Police say Masood, a resident of the West Midlands, was born in Kent, England. Authorities noted that Masood had not terror convictions and was not the subject of a terror investigation at the time of the attack.

