Hollande: France not favorable about Ukraine joining NATO

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ France is ready to do everything possible to avoid war in Ukraine by diplomatic means, and doesn't want to discuss the supply of weapons there. Report informs, French President Francois Hollande said today at a press conference in Paris.

He added that, France not favorable about Ukraine joining NATO. According to F.Hollande, Paris "doesn't intend to hold discussions on arms" of the Ukrainian side.

"France is not at war in Ukraine and not want war in Ukraine, we want to avoid war there. At the moment, we must do everything the diplomacy and politics to have the upper hand", said the French leader.