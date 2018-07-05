Heavy rains claim 14 lives in Pakistan

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people have been killed, while 19 others have been injured following heavy rainfall in Pakistan. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Confirming the number of casualties, the officials said that the rains wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Heavy downpour started hitting Pakistan on Tuesday and continued till Wednesday, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a statement. It added that 12 people have been killed in Punjab and 17 others have been injured as it was worst hit by rains. One house was washed away by the rain water. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two people have been killed while two others have been injured following heavy downpour in various areas of the province over the past two days. The official report confirmed that most of the casualties happened due to incidents of electrocution and roof collapse.