​Greek Prime Minister to require urgently convene an extraordinary EU summit

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today morning Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is going to call the chairman of the European Council Donald Tusk and require to urgently convene an extraordinary summit of the European Union.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this information was spread by the Athens News Agency.

Tsipras will require Summit to enforce an agreement on the third program of aid to Greece, signed in July 2015, according to sources in the government.

The reason for the requirements of Athens was the decision of not to hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the Council of Ministers of Finance of the euro area (Eurogroup) in Greece. Greek government hopes that on the additional meeting on 28 April the Eurogroup will discuss the situation in the country, give a positive assessment of the Greek reform program and start a discussion on the public debt of the country.