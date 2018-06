Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Gambian ex-president Yahya Jammeh says he would step down to keep peace in his country after 22 years in power, following last-chance talks with Guinea and Mauritania's presidents before a military intervention, Report informs citing the BBC.

In an announcement on state TV, he said, my decision was not dictated by anything else than the supreme interest of Gambian people.