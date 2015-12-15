Frontex: 1,55 mln migrants crossed the EU borders in 2015

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ For the first 11 months of 2015, the number of migrants illegally crossing the borders of the EU has reached 1.55 mln man. Report informs, it is stated in the EU's Frontex border agency".

269 thousand migrants illegally crossed European Union's borders in November 2015, while for the whole 2014 the number was 283 thousand.

It is noted that the reduction in the flow of migrants has declined slightly, probably due to worsening weather conditions.