French parliament dismisses impeachment call against Hollande

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Francois Hollande will not face an impeachment process over comments he made to two journalists that revealed French secret services had conducted four targeted killings on his orders, a parliamentary committee ruled on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the Russian TASS.

Earlier this month a conservative lawmaker, Pierre Lellouche, triggered a process to activate article 68 of France's constitution - that allows the National Assembly to impeach the president - on the grounds the Socialist leader had breached security protocols.

A cross-party steering committee voted 13 to eight in favour of halting the impeachment call in its tracks, the leader of the National Assembly, Clause Bartolone, said in a short statement.

There was no immediate reaction from the presidential Elysee palace. Few of Hollande's allies had expected the process to gain any traction.

Notably, last week the head of France’s National Assembly confirmed that he had transferred a copy of the impeachment request signed by 79 opposition MPs to the executive branch.