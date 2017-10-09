Former Pakistani prime minister's son-in-law arrested

© Flickr / kash_if

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan (NAB) arrested Mohammad Safdar, son-in-law of former Pakistani prime-minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with corruption case, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Mohammad Safdar was detained at Islamabad airport on his arrival from London with spouse Maryam Nawaz. He was arrested by six employees of NAB who delivered him to court.

Court issued a warrant of arrest of Safdar for failure to attend a hearing on corruption case.

His spouse has left the airport building without hindrance where she was greeted by the supporters of party Pakistan Muslim League.

The judicial case against M. Safdar has been pursued since September as part of four separate investigations initiated against former prime-minister, his family and inner circle.

Criminal proceedings against the family of politician have started in accordance with decision of Supreme court commission which removed N. Sahrif from power after results of preliminary investigation.