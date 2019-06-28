First day of G20 summit ends with theatrical performance and dinner

The G20 leaders together with their spouses have attended a ceremonial dinner by results of the first day of the summit in Osaka, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The heads of state will spend the evening in a guest house on the territory of the Osaka Castle, built in the 16th century. Throughout its existence the fortress has undergone numerous damage and was reconstructed. The castle is surrounded by a park, it is particularly popular during the blossoming of sakura.

A special cultural program has been prepared for the leaders: before the start of the dinner, they were shown the setting of the Kyogen Theater performed by the famous actor Mansai Nomura.

Spouses of leaders spent their time in Kyoto - the ancient capital of Japan and one of the most popular tourist cities in the country. While the heads of state discussed the digital economy and pondered on solving international problems, their wives and husbands spent time in more enjoyable activities - fed carps in the pond and participated in a tea ceremony.

A separate dinner was organized for the G20 foreign ministers.