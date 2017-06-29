Fifteen NATO countries will send additional troops to Afghanistan

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fifteen NATO countries announced that they will send additional troops to Afghanistan.

Report informs citing the TASS, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said on arrival at the meeting of defense ministers of the alliance.

He stressed that these forces will perform a non-combat role.

"I can confirm that NATO is strengthening its military presence in Afghanistan. "15 countries have already announced the allocation of additional forces and I expect even more today," he said. It's not about returning to the performance of combat missions, it's about consolidating NATO mission to prepare and promote national forces”.

Notably, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov in Brussels will today attend the NATO meeting dedicated to Resolute Support Mission (RSM).