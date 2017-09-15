18 hospitalized after London tube station incident - UPDATED 4

© hurriyet.com.tr

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ 18 people were hospitalized after London tube station incident.

Report informs citing Russian media, Emergency Medical Service Spokesman Natasha Wills said.

"We can confirm that 18 were hospitalized after Parsons Green incident", N.Wills noted.

Scotland Yard stated that the device is not believed to have fully detonated.

***13:34

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ UK police have declared the reported blast inside London's tube station a terrorist incident.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, anti-terror police arrived at the scene.

A mobile headquarters established in the area.

British PM Office says Teresa Mai regularly gets updated information about the incident.

***

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Passengers of London underground train injured in crowd after blast.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

Following the blast, service on the District Line was suspended between the Tube’s Earls Court and Wimbledon stations.

Casualties have been reported but their precise number has not been disclosed yet.

***12:37

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ London tube station has been evacuated after an explosion left several people injured this morning.

Report informs citing the The Sun.

Several people have suffered burns. Ambulances and rescuers dispatched to the scene.

One of witnesses said white parcel exploded in one of trains.