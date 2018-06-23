Explosion hits Ethiopia during PM rally

© Reporter

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ethiopia's reformist new prime minister says "a few people have lost their lives" and others have been injured in the explosion that went off shortly after he spoke to a huge rally of supporters in the capital, Addis Ababa. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is addressing the nation as police investigate the blast that occurred just after he finished speaking and was waving to the crowd of tens of thousands.

An Associated Press reporter has seen more than a dozen injured people.

Abiy Ahmed took office as prime minister in early April, shortly thereafter he carried out a series of political and economic reforms.