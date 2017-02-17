 Top
    European Parliament approves resolution on establishment of single army

    283 deputies voted for resolution

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament approved resolution on strengthening centralization of the European Union and the creation of the post of EU minister of finance and a common European army.

    Report informs citing the BBC, the document was proposed by former Prime Minister of Belgium and EU's Brexit Negotiator Guy Verhofstadt. 283 MEP voted for resolution, while 269 - against and 83 - abstained.

    Approval of the European Parliament may indicate the beginning of a fundamental reform of the EU treaty.

