European Commission President: We can't rely only on NATO

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US believes that developing the European defense, the European Union will become too independent.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the Munich Security Conference.

"Many people on the other side of the Atlantic believe that developing the European defense, the EU will become too independent, but we can not rely only on NATO, we must have our own defense capabilities," he stressed.

According to him, "soft power" is often not effective enough, because it is necessary to resort to "more stringent arguments."

The head of the EC pointed out that all the defense efforts of the European Union are aimed at complementing NATO capabilities of, rather than competition of Alliance.

Juncker highlighted the scope of procurement and production of weapons, as a priority for development of EU military policy.