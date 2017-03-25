EU member states signed Rome Declaration on priorities of Union

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ The leaders of the 27 EU member states that will remain in the bloc after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom, signed on Saturday the Rome Declaration on the achievements, challenges and priorities of the post-Brexit European Union.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Prime Minister of Poland Beata Szydło, whose position was the main intrigue of the meeting, before signing, brought the pen over the document and froze for a few seconds. After signing, Szydło spread her hands and smiled.

In a statement on Thursday Polandthreatened to not to adopt theRome declaration if its priorities aren’t included. It is a vision of the future union in all spheres.

The document expresses the achievements of Europeans over the past 60 years, including peace, prosperity, the European social model, and EU challenges, such as the growth of populism, distrust of European institutions and the terrorist threat.