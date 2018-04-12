EU extends sanctions for one year in connection with violation of human rights in Iran

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The EU extended sanctions imposed for violations of human rights in Iran for another year.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Council of the EU has said.

"The Council extended restrictive measures until April 13, 2019 in response to serious human rights violations in Iran. These measures include a travel ban and assets freeze against 82 people and one organization, as well as a ban on the export of equipment that can be used for internal repression and telecommunications tracking equipment to Iran”, the message says.

These restrictive measures were adopted in 2011.