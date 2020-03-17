Egypt closes borders, increases tourist visa costs

Egyptian authorities decided to close borders starting March 19. At the same time, the cost of tourist visas will increase fourfold, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli has ordered the suspension of international air travel from March 19 to March 31.

To support the inflow of tourists, Egypt will introduce a five-year permit starting June 1, 2020. The cost of its registration online or at the Egyptian consulate will be $100. The visa will allow multiple entries into the country, but for a period not exceeding ninety days. It does not cancel the previous single entry tourist permits valid for thirty days and costs $25.