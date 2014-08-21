Ebola Death Toll in West Africa hits 1350

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The number of deaths from Ebola virus disease in the West African countries of Liberia Nigeria, Guinea, and Sierra Leone has spiked to 1350, Report informs citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO statement, over the two days, “between 17 and 18 August 2014 a total of 221 new cases of Ebola virus disease (laboratory-confirmed, probable, and suspect cases) as well as 106 deaths were reported from Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.”

The previous WHO reports put the number of Ebola-related deaths at 1145.

Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a deadly disease, transmitted through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of the infected. There is no licensed treatment or vaccine for the Ebola virus, which has a case fatality rate of up to 90 percent.

Last week, WHO concluded it is ethical to use experimental drugs to treat patients infected with the deadly Ebola virus.