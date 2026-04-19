Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Earthquake hits Indonesia's Sumatra

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    • 19 April, 2026
    • 09:48
    Earthquake hits Indonesia's Sumatra

    An earthquake with the magnitude of 5.6 was registered on Sumatra in Indonesia, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Report informs via TASS.

    According to its data, the epicenter was 221 km to the southwest from the city of Padangsidempuan with the population of 100,000. The spot was at the depth of 37 km.

    No tsunami threat was announced.

    Natural disasters Earthquake Indonesia
    İndoneziyada 5,6 bal gücündə zəlzələ olub
    У берегов Суматры произошло землетрясение магнитудой 5,6

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