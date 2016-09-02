Der Spiegel: Germany intends to distance itself from recognizing resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide"

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ German government intends to distance itself from the recognizing of a resolution on the so-called "Armenian genocide” adopted by Bundestag", thus making a "political gesture" towards Turkey.

Report informs, Der Spiegel writes referring to diplomatic sources.

According to them, government spokesman Steffen Seibert will make a statement that the adopted resolution is not binding on the government, but is "a political statement of the Bundestag without a legal value".

German authorities expect that in response to this step Turkey will allow the German deputies to visit Incirlik airbase.