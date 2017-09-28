Defense Minister: Turkey cannot remain indifferent to processes in neighboring Iraq

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Referendum in northern Iraq is illegal, as it contrary to the country's Constitution.

Report informs, Turkish Minister of National Defense, Nurettin Canikli stated in Baku.

According to him, "referendum" in Iraqi Kurdistan will mean that the war will never end in this region and tension will be felt not only in the region but also in other parts of the world.

"Turkey has more than 300 kilometers of a common border with Iraq and we cannot remain indifferent to the processes taking place there. We are keeping a close eye on this", the minister said.

Canikli stressed that the Iraqi Kurds intend to annex native lands of the Iraqi Turkmans: "In particular, there is an ethnic change in Kirkuk. Since 2003, the Turkmens are expelled from there, their property is misappropriated. This is unacceptable".

He said that after the "referendum", PKK terrorists became more active in the region. All plans of Turkey in this regard are on the table of discussions.