Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The strongest typhoon this year, "Hagupit" hit at the east coast of the Philippines has killed at least 21 people.Report informs referring to RIA "Novosti", it was said in a branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Philippines. According to the ICRC, 21 people died in the province of Eastern Samar, 16 of them - in Borangan.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities were evacuated about a million people from the area of the disaster. According to the National Council for Emergency Management (NDRRMC), the disaster has affected in one way or another over a million people.

Torrential rains accompanying disaster caused a number of landslides in the central part of the country, which led to power outages and disrupted ground connection.