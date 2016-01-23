Davutoğlu: Turkey would strike terrorists on its borders

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said that Turkey reserves the right to strike YPG in northern Syria just like it strikes PKK terror organization's headquarters in northern Iraq's Qandil Mountains if it considers YPG's actions as a threat, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Davutoğlu's remarks came on the way from Davos to Ankara on Saturday. Speaking to journalists in the prime ministerial plane, Davutoğlu rejected U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's remarks that the PKK and PYD should be evaluated differently, and said that the issue will be evaluated in the meeting scheduled for the same day.

"Claiming that PKK and YPG are different means to be unaware of the weapons and groups smuggled and transferred from Qandil into Syria. The source of YPG's actions is Qandil, militants are dispatched from there. An important number of arms seized at the Syrian border are effects of [PKK] leaks into Syria. It may be viewed as such in Washington but not in Turkey. YPG looks in cooperation with the [Assad] regime, struggling with Daesh does not legitimize it. When Turkey sees threatening actions, arms transfers, it would do the intervention that it did to Qandil also to YPG" Davutoğlu said.

Underlining that the situation in Syria deteriorated with Russia's moves inside the country, Davutoğlu said that Turkey would take every steps necessary against all threatening developments along its borders.

Davutoğlu ruled out the possibility that the PYD joining the talks on Syria on the opposition side, adding that the PYD is "false opposition" as it cooperates with the Syrian regime.