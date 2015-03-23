David Cameron 'won't serve third term' if re-elected

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ David Cameron has told the BBC he will not serve a third term as prime minister if the Conservatives remain in government after the general election.

The PM said if re-elected he would serve the full five years of another Parliament and then leave Number 10.

After that, he said, "it will be time for new leadership".

Mr Cameron tipped Home Secretary Theresa May, Chancellor George Osborne and London Mayor Boris Johnson as potential successors.

In an interview with BBC deputy political editor James Landale, Mr Cameron described the three Conservative heavyweights as "great people" with "plenty of talent".

James Landale said the PM's comments would "electrify the election campaign".

"Not only will this kick-start a lengthy Tory leadership contest, it will also send a message to voters that if they back the prime minister now, he would not go on and on as some previous prime ministers had done," he said.

"But it is quite a gamble. There is a risk that some voters will think Mr Cameron is being arrogant for presuming the result of an election that could see him dismissed from Downing Street in a matter of weeks."

The prime minister said during the interview he felt his job was "half done" with the economy "turned round" and that he wanted to "finish the job" of education and welfare reform.