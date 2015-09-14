Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ David Cameron visits Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon. Prime minister reveals British aid prevents thousands of migrants from arriving in Europe as he announces UK minister for Syrian refugees, Report informs citing the Telegraph.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees have been prevented from travelling to Europe by British aid money, David Cameron has said during his historic first trip to Lebanon.

The prime minister announced the appointment of Conservative MP Richard Harrington as minister for Syrian refugees during a visit to a camp just a mile from the war-torn nation's border.