Date of ceasefire to be implemented in Yemen announced

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 12, 5-day ceasefire will be implemented in Yemen from 23:00 p.m. local time. Report informs that "Al-Jazeera" reported about it.

According to the report, the meeting was held between US Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Adel Jubair in the residence of the Ambassador of France to the United States. After the meeting, the date of the ceasefire and the period of the implementation of the process were informed at the joint press conference of diplomats.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that the extension of the ceasefire depends on the situation in Yemen.

The aim of the implementation of the ceasefire is to deliver humanitarian assistance to civilians.