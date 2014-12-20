Cuba 'will not change' communist system, despite thaw with US

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cuban President Raul Castro has hailed a recent US move to normalise bilateral relations, but stressed that Havana will not change its political system.

He also warned that Cuba faced a "long and difficult struggle" before the US removed its economic embargo.

On Wednesday, President Barack Obama announced a "new chapter" in US ties with communist-run Cuba, as reports Reportciting BBC.

He said the changes were the "most significant" in US policy towards Cuba in 50 years.

US-Cuba relations have remained frozen since the early 1960s, when the US broke off diplomatic relations and imposed a trade embargo after Cuba's revolution.