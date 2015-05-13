Cuba tends to send Ambassador to US

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Later May 29 of this year, Cuba will appoint an ambassador to the United States.

Report informs that Cuban President Raul Castro said it in an interview with "Al-Jazzira".

Commenting on the reports about the Cuban ambassador to Washington, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Jeff Ratki noted that they could not provide a statement yet: "It would be a logical step. The negotiations are underway. The specific date of the exchange of ambassadors has not been determined yet."