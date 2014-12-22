 Top
    ​CIS observers admit elections in Uzbekistan free

    300 foreign observers from 40 countries took part in the parliamentary elections

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The mission of CIS observers admitted elections in legislative (lower) House of Parliament of Uzbekistan held on December 21, free and open, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    "The mission believes that the elections were held in accordance with the Constitution of Uzbekistan, operating in the country by law and with generally accepted standards for democratic elections ... Observers were provided with all conditions, including organized meetings with the heads of polling districts and polling stations, as well as representatives of political parties taking part in the elections", The head of the mission, the chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev told reporters.

    The mission of 76 people includes representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the CIS Executive Committee.

