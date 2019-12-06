China imposes mirror restrictions on US diplomats

The Chinese government has decided to introduce mirror restrictive measures against US diplomats working in the country, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Report informs citing the TASS that Chunying spoke on Friday at a regular briefing.

“In response to the restrictions imposed by the US Department of State on Chinese diplomats that came effective in October this year, China notified the US embassy in China that we will respond immediately. The Chinese side summoned an official of the US embassy in China on 4 December and notified that the measures would be imposed the same date," she said.

She confirmed that among the restrictions there is a requirement for American diplomats to notify the Chinese Foreign Ministry of their intention to meet with the regional authorities of China five working days before such a meeting.

Notably, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in October announced visa restrictions on representatives of the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party, who Washington assumes are responsible for or involved in detentions and abuses of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of the Muslim minority in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) PRC.