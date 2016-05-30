Chad's ex-ruler sentenced to life in prison

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chad's ex-ruler Hissene Habre has been convicted of crimes against humanity and sentenced to life in prison at his war crimes trial in Senegal.

Report informs, the judge also convicted him of rape, sexual slavery and ordering killings.

It was the first time an African Union-backed court has tried a former ruler for human rights abuses.

The prosecutor at the court in Senegal's capital Dakar requested a life sentence for Habre, who refused to recognise its legitimacy.

The ex-president denied accusations that he ordered the killing of 40,000 people during his rule from 1982 to 1990.