Car bomb near Damascus kills 10, injures 20

Baku. 25 April. REPORT. AZ/ A car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus killed at least ten, injures 20 people on Monday, a monitoring group said, the third bombing attack in the area this year, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Lebanese group Hezbollah's Al Manar television reported the blast had occurred at a Syrian army checkpoint.

The death toll was expected to rise because of the number of people with serious injuries, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.