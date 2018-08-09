California’s biggest fire is being extinguished

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 14 thousand firefighters, servicemen and prisoners are involved in extinguishing fires in the US state of California, Report informs citing the Anadolu.

California department of Forestry and Fire protection reported that 12 thousand firefighters were involved to combat fires.

In addition, about two thousand prisoners passing the relevant courses are fighting fire. More than a thousand fire trucks, 59 bulldozers, 17 aircraft and 12 helicopters are involved in the fire zone.

Experts fear that the largest fire in the history of the state may last until the end of the month.

The victims of fire are seven people, while 1,500 buildings burned.