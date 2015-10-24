 Top
    Bomb blast in Nigeria kills four

    Three suicide bombers attacked a military check along Damboa road in Maiduguri

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three suicide bombers attacked a military check along Damboa road in Maiduguri, the Borno State on Saturday, killing four persons, Report informs citing Nigerian Daily Post. 

    The attack, which occurred to the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, office also left six persons injured.

    The blasts was reportedly targeted at security operatives.

    It was still not clear if any of the security operatives at the checkpoint was affected by the bomb blasts.

