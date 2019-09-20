New York Mayor refuses to participate in presidential election

© DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES https://report.az/storage/news/16d0a7f263a1594c36663c23da271c9f/e1d8f724-9ddb-43c4-9ae1-a80e33a5279e_292.jpg

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City who sought the Democratic nomination for president, has dropped out of the race, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Getting out there, being able to hear people's concerns, address them with new ideas, has been an extraordinary experience,". "But I have to tell you, at the same time, I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election and it's clearly not my time so I'm going to end my presidential campaign" de Blasio said on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

His campaign lasted four months. According to many national polls, he was supported by only 1% of voters, and sometimes even less.

The mayor of New York became the 24th representative of the Democratic party, who declared his participation in the presidential race.

The party's congress, which will select a presidential candidate, is expected to be held from July 13 to 16, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.