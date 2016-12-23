 Top
    Berlin attack suspect killed in gunfight in Milan

    Tunisian refugee Anis Amri suspected in attack

    Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in Milan.

    Report informs, Reuters quotes security source.

    According to La Repubblica, shootout occurred on the night of December 23, near the railway station in the May 1 square.

    Notably, on December 19, a man in a truck crashed into a crowd of people gathered at the Christmas fair in Breitscheidplatz, Berlin. As a result, 12 people were killed, about 50 injured. Tunisian refugee Anis Amri, having links with the IS, suspected in the attack. 

