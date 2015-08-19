Bangkok bomb: Erawan shrine attacker 'is part of network', police say

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ The bomb attack that killed 20 people at Bangkok's Erawan shrine on Monday was carried out by a "network", Thailand's chief of police has said, Report informs citing the BBC.

Police have released a sketch of the main suspect, a man in a yellow T-shirt who was filmed by security cameras leaving a backpack at the shrine.

Police later said two other people seen on CCTV were being treated as suspects.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has described the incident as the worst-ever attack on Thailand.

The Hindu shrine, popular with tourists and Buddhists, reopened on Wednesday.

Police chief Somyot Poompanmoung told the Associated Press news agency that the shrine attack was the work of more than one person.

"He didn't do it alone for sure," he said, referring to the main suspect. "It's a network," he added, without giving further information. But he said he was certain that Thai citizens were involved in the bombing.

Although the main suspect in the footage has not been identified, an arrest warrant for him has been issued by Bangkok's Southern Criminal Court. It accuses an "unnamed foreigner" of conspiracy to commit "premeditated murder" and weapons offences.