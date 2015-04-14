​Atomic Energy, Iranian representatives to meet

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed to hold meeting on April 15 in Tehran in order to discuss a number of technical issues regarding the implementation of the framework agreement on cooperation, which was signed in November 2013 by the IAEA and Iran. Report informs citing UN News Center, the delegation was headed by Deputy Director General and IAEA safeguards Tero Varjoranta

In November 2013 in the framework of the IAEA, joint action plan, which was agreed by Iran and six participants during the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program - China, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and France, was adopted. It aims to achieve "mutually agreed long-term comprehensive solution that will ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program."