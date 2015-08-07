At least 7 dead, 400 injured in Kabul blast

Baku. 7 August. REPORT/ At least seven people have been killed and about 400 injured by a powerful car bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul early on Friday morning, Report informs health officials have told the BBC.

Police say that the bomb went off in the Shah Shahid area of the city.

Injured people including children were rushed to hospital for treatment. Some bodies are feared buried in the wreckage of shops and businesses.

A security source told Reuters that the target was probably an army compound.

There has so far been no claim of responsibility for the explosion, which rocked the centre of the capital. However the Taliban will be the main suspects.