Albanese becomes first Australian prime minister to marry while in office
- 29 November, 2025
- 13:38
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has married his partner, Jodie Haydon, at the official residence, The Lodge, in Canberra, becoming the first sitting Australian prime minister to tie the knot.
Report informs via The Guardian that the ceremony was attended by a small group of close family and friends, including Albanese"s son Nathan and Haydon"s parents, Bill and Pauline Haydon.
"We are incredibly happy to share our love and our desire to spend our future together in the presence of our family and closest friends," the couple said.
Haydon was escorted down the aisle by her parents to Ben Folds" song "The Luckiest," highlighting the intimate, family-focused nature of the event.
